President Sarkissian holds meeting with Mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the President and the Mayor discussed the ongoing and prospective programs relating to the development of the capital city. Mayor Marutyan introduced the ongoing works in the city and the upcoming programs which will be possible to implement also through attracting investments.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to assist the programs aimed at the development of Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan