The Travel suggests travelers to visit Armenia’s Zorats Karer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Travel website published an article about 20 ancient sites across the world, suggesting the travelers to visit these places during their next trips.

Titled “20 Ancient Sites Older Than Stonehenge” the article also included Armenia’s Zorats Karer in its list.

Author of the article says stones dulled by old age are pretty common, but the jagged edges of Zorats Karer make it look much more authentic. Armenia’s gorgeous summer scenery makes attractions like these easy additions to the itinerary.

Carahunge, also called Zorats Karer, Karahunj, Qarahunj and Carenish, is a prehistoric archaeological site near the town of Sisian in the Syunik Province of Armenia. It is also often referred to in international tourist lore as the "Armenian Stonehenge".

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan