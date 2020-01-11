Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Arzumanyan has been wounded by the Azerbaijani sniper fire in the military positions located in the direction of Berkaber community of Tavush province, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Today, at around 12:25, soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Arzumanyan was wounded by the Azerbaijani sniper fire in the military positions located in the direction of Berkaber community of Tavush province. The whole responsibility for future actions falls on the Azerbaijani side”, he said.

