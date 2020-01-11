Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Arzumanyan has been wounded by the Azerbaijani sniper fire in the military positions located in the direction of Berkaber community of Tavush province, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Today, at around 12:25, soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Arzumanyan was wounded by the Azerbaijani sniper fire in the military positions located in the direction of Berkaber community of Tavush province. The whole responsibility for future actions falls on the Azerbaijani side”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration