Azerbaijan made nearly 125 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. During the period from January 5 to 11 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 125 times by firing more than 700 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces continue maintaining the ceasefire regime and confidently fulfill their military duties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan