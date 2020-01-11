Iran admits it “unintentionally” downed flight PS752 over Tehran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian passenger aircraft flight PS752 that recently crashed in Iran’s capital was brought down due to “human error” after flying too close to defense installations, triggering an accidental missile launch, Iranian authorities said.

A military statement read on Iranian state media channels came as the first confirmation from Iranian officials that a missile, and not an engine fire, caused the crash last Wednesday. The statement noted that the shooting down was “unintentional” and maintained that those responsible would face consequences.

The Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 bound for Kyiv crashed minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8.

All 176 people on board the airliner were killed in the crash, including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainian crew members and several other nationals of Afghanistan, Germany and the UK.

According to IRNA, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed regret over the “human error which caused the tragic crash of Ukraine Airlines plane and said those who committed such an unpardonable mistake will be sued and investigated”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan