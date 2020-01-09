Shopping center in Yerevan evacuated after “vibrations”, earthquake version ruled out

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The vibrations felt by visitors of the Dalma Garden Mall shopping center was not an earthquake, reiterated Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Edmon Zargaryan.

Visitors of Dalma Garden Mall shopping center in Yerevan were evacuated Thursday evening when the 2nd floor of the building began vibrating and shaking, sparking rumors about an earthquake.

Civil Defense and Disaster Consequence Elimination department chief Tigran Gidachyan told reporters that no earthquakes were detected.

“The vibrations were not stopping for quite some time. For safety precautions the personnel and visitors were evacuated. Currently our seismic service members are carrying out inspections. The vibrations have stopped at this moment,” he said, adding that the reason for the vibrations could’ve been some kind of a heavy construction equipment operating nearby.

Authorities are inspecting the building for any possible damages.

No injuries were reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan