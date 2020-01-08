Ukraine embassy in Iran drops reference to engine failure as cause of plane crash

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s embassy in Iran dropped an initial reference to engine failure as the cause of a Ukrainian plane crash outside Tehran on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

It said in a second statement that the causes had not been disclosed and that any previous comments were not official.

Ukrainian PM Oleksiy Honcharuk cautioned against speculation until the results of an investigation were known when asked at a briefing in Kiev if the plane could’ve been downed by a missile.

He also said that Ukraine had banned flights through Iranian airspace by its airliners from Jan. 9.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 en route from Iran to Ukraine crashed after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed.