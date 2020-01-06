President Bashar al-Assad congratulates Syrian-Armenians on Christmas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Presidential Affairs of Syria Mansour Azzam visited today Primate of the Diocese of Damascus of the Armenian Church Bishop Armash Nalbandian to relay President Bashar al-Assad’s congratulations on Christmas (Feast of Nativity and Epiphany) – celebrated by the Armenian Church on January 6.

“Nalbandian expressed his appreciation to President al-Assad for this kind gesture, praying to God to protect Syria and its people and army and to bless President al-Assad”, SANA reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan