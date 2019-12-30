Ucom requests watchdog’s approval for acquiring Beeline

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ucom has applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission with the purpose of acquiring Veon Armenia (trademark Beeline).

“The commission has received a request whereby Ucom has requested to be granted approval for the transaction and now the request is under studies,” the watchdog’s spokesperson Liana Azizyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said such transactions require the Public Services Regulatory Commission’s approval by law.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan