PM inspects new food supply system in military base

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited a military base in Noyemberyan to inspect the newly introduced food supply system. The new food supply system in the Armenian military has been introduced in 2019 and already covers 40 bases in Armenia and Artsakh, with this particular base in Noyemberyan being the latest.

The visit was broadcast live through the PM’s Facebook.

Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan accompanied the PM during the visit.

