PM visits rural community to congratulate residents on holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the village of Koghb in the province of Tavush to tour the community and congratulate the residents on the holidays.  Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan is accompanying him on the trip.

In a live video broadcast via the PM’s Facebook page, Hakobyan is seen giving New Year presents to the children in the village.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




