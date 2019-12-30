Government vows more economic reforms in 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan has vowed that in 2020 the government’s economic reforms will be more tangible, with more noticeable results.

“We are welcoming 2020 with the confidence that today businesses are operating in conditions of free, impartial competition and equality. This is the irreversible guarantee of the development of entrepreneurship in new Armenia, where any person with business plans has the chance to freely realize their ideas,” the minister said in a video.

Khachatryan also spoke about Armenia’s more than 7% economic growth in 2019 – the highest growth figure among all EAEU countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan