Yerevan airport records 3,000,000 yearly passenger flow first time ever

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. With the arrival of a Moscow-Yerevan flight, the Zvartnots International Airport’s yearly passenger flow exceeded 3,000,000 for the first time in its history.

On this occasion, the airport’s administration surprised the passengers of the flight with holiday gifts.

In 2018, the passenger flow was 2,690,000.

