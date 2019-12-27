Antitrust regulator to ramp up supervision in brandy market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition will carry out harsh supervision in the brandy market, the antitrust regulator’s director Gegham Gevorgyan said at a news conference.

He said there is a clear state position that exported brandy must be in conformity to the brand’s standards.

“We’ve divided the brandy market in several parts, aged 3-5 years, 5-10 and more than 10”, he said, adding that they have a problem in the 3-5 years aged brandy market. “We have an increase in brandy exports volumes, however here we have called on the businesses for there not to be manifestations of unfair competition or damage to the brand’s standards. Next year we are going to carry out strict inspections in this market”, Gevorgyan said.

He said the companies that have filed unreliable paperwork in terms of figures will be held to account.

Main export directions of Armenian brandy are Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Europe.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan