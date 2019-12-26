Armenia to be among top 15 global leaders in terms of economic growth in 2019- PM Pashinyan  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be among top 15 global leaders in 2019 in terms of economic growth, Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said during the reception organized in honor of businessmen on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas.

PM Pashinyan started his speech commenting on the criticism of opponents related to the economic revolution. “So what happened with the economic revolution or did it take place at all about which I was speaking from the beginning of this year. Based on the results of 11 months Armenia has recorded 7.5% rise in economic activity and we will record over 7% economic growth in the worst scenario. This is the leading index in the region. By the way, saying in the region I do not mean only South Caucasus, but the broader region. This is the leading index in the Eurasian Economic Union with an obvious margin and the leading index in the CIS. In the first quarter of this year we were the leader in Europe in terms of economic growth and with great probability we will be among the 1st ones in Europe if not the 1st and confidently, if not in the top 10, at least in top 15 global leaders in terms of the economic growth indexes of 2019”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that he says all this for thanking the businessmen for ensuring those results, because, according to him, usually Governments boast over good economic results, but there is one truth and it’s that it’s the businessmen who ensure those results. “And I want to thank you for setting such a high standard for our country and I hope that this year’s success will inspire you to raise even higher this standard in 2020”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan