Armenia plans to acquire long-range weapons in 2022-23

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is in negotiations for acquiring long-range weapons, ARMENPRESS reports Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major-General Artak Davtyan said in a press conference summing up the year.

Answering the question about the opportunities of acquiring S-400 missile systems, the General said it’s not being discussed at the moment.

“Some steps have been taken in the direction of acquiring other types of long-range weapons, but no contracts have been signed so far. We plan that the weapons will be in Armenia in 2022-23”, Artak Davtyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan