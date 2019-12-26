Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Armenia plans to acquire long-range weapons in 2022-23

Armenia plans to acquire long-range weapons in 2022-23

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is in negotiations for acquiring long-range weapons, ARMENPRESS reports Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major-General Artak Davtyan said in a press conference summing up the year.

Answering the question about the opportunities of acquiring S-400 missile systems, the General said it’s not being discussed at the moment.

“Some steps have been taken in the direction of acquiring other types of long-range weapons, but no contracts have been signed so far. We plan that the weapons will be in Armenia in 2022-23”, Artak Davtyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3043 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2997 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2305 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2265 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 2075 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration