CBA forecasts 7.3-7.4% economic growth for 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia forecasts 7.3-7.4% economic growth for 2019 after revising the economic growth indicators registered during the year, CBA President Artur Javadyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that they share the forecasts of the economy ministry.

Earlier the CBA estimated 7.2% economic growth for the passing year.

“One of the key factors on the basis of the economic growth is the maintaining and strengthening macroeconomic stability, the low inflation, financial stability and declining state debt”, the CBA President said, adding that these are necessary conditions for investments and economic growth as they strengthen people’s trust towards the future.

In turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this year the economic activity index demonstrates an interesting behavior especially in September (7.5% economic growth), October (8%) and November (10.1%). “This dynamics is very important and it’s important to record that we also have quite significant and tangible figures in the state budget collections”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan