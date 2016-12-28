Nothing can change the course we have chosen - Artsakh President says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent and retired parliamentarians of Artsakh (NKR) representing all the convocations of the National Assembly laid flowers on the tablet eternalizing the memory of killed parliamentarians on December 28, the day of the first election of NKR’s Supreme Council that took place 25 years ago.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Nation al Assembly of Nagorno Karabakh Republic, at the initiative of the National Assembly a solemn reception was held for the parliamentarians of all the convocations with the participation of NKR President Bako Sahakyan, President of the National Assembly Ashot Goulyan and primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

Parliamentarians from the Republic of Armenia headed by Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov were also present at the event.

Greeting and congratulating the present, NKR National Assembly President Ashot Ghoulyan mentioned that the creation of the highest state authority in 1991, the Supreme Council, was the logical continuation of the proclamation of Nagorno Karabakh Republic in September and the referendum of State Independence in December. He stated that the level of political representativeness and pluralism the National Assembly of Artsakh has achieved during these years give the right to confidently announce that democratization of Artsakh goes on in a proper way.

President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan congratulated the MPs on the 25th anniversary of the first parliamentary elections, noting that such events demonstrate not only respect for the past, but also give an opportunity to specify the future approaches. Assessing the liberation war of Artsakh as the greatest achievement of the Armenian people, President Sahakyan stated that the parliamentarians of all the convocations have had their contribution to the victory.

“There is no possible development in this world that can force us to deviate from the course we have chosen”, President of Artsakh said.

Vice President of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov stated that this day is important not only for Artsakh but also Armenia and the entire Armenian nation. He particularly stated that there is no a separate issue of Artsakh, but it is a component of Armenian issue. “The problems of Armenians in Artsakh and their fair demands concern not only to our sisters and brothers living in Artsakh but to the entire Armenian nation. I want to assure once again that the international delegations of the National Assembly of Armenia have done and will do everything for a just solution of our issue”, Sharmazanov said.