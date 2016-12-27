Armenian St. Gregory Church in Berezhany, Ukraine transferred to the Armenian Apostolic Church

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Historical and architectural reserve in Ukraine’s Berezhany has transferred the Armenian St. Gregory Church to the Armenian religious community of Ternopil, the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenia Apostolic Church, “Armenpress” reports AnalitikaUA.net informs.

Leader of the Armenian community in Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan assessed this event as a historical one and expressed gratitude to everyone responsible for the transfer. According to him, any historical and cultural site is of key importance for the Armenian community and they are proud of the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Armenian community of Ukraine. “We will spare no efforts to preserve and popularize the historical, architectural and cultural heritage”, Shatvoryan said.

St. Gregory Church was built in 1764 in the place of an older church built of timber.