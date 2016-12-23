Armenia’s state debt to GDP ratio will amount to nearly 55% at the end of year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Finance of Armenia forecasts Armenia’s total debt will reach 5 billion and 905 million USD by the end of the year, “Armenpress” reports Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan told the reporters. According to him, domestic debt securities will amount to 1 billion USD.

“The Central Bank’s debt amounts to nearly 511 million USD, the remaining is external debt. The Government’s debt, excluding the Central Bank’s debt, to GDP will slightly exceed 50% based on 2016 results. The overall debt to GDP will amount to nearly 55%”, Vardan Aramyan said.