Reception for media representatives takes place at Presidential Palace of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the New Year and Easter a reception was held on December 23 at the Presidential Palace of Armenia for media representatives.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan extended congratulated and wishes to the journalists.

The speech of the President at the reception runs as follows,

“Dear friends,

I cordially greet you. I am very happy to see all of you and for the opportunity to congratulate you on the coming New Year.

First of all I would like to speak about the passing 2016 year. The year was itself symbolic, as we marked the 25th anniversary of the independence of our statehood.

I have to note that our country has recorded many positive trends compared with other countries, ensuring freedom of speech and media. Even during the hottest period of the war the Republic of Armenia did not impose military censorship. A war situation can always become a reason for such a temptation for some. Anyway, we have a national consensus in Armenia that limitations of freedom of speech are unacceptable. This is one of our key institutional achievements, which we must together protect.

I dream this year was marked only by this beautiful jubilee year. But we know that this year we had to withstand two challenges, one external and one domestic.

The first one was the 4-day war in April. Our victory in a war forced upon us keeps many people in trouble. We could regularly hear their gnashing of teeth, but this year it turned into an attempt of revenge. The heroic suns of the Armenian people prevented the insidious plan of the adversary.

Here I cannot bypass the consolidated and united efforts of the Armenian people, largely covered by you in those days. Despite the possible ideological or other differences, the Armenian people formed one and united fist during those days.

There are issues that are in the area of national consensus, and the first one in this range is, of course, the future of our heroic Artsakh. Our differences over this issue are negligible and minimal. I do not think that at least one percent of our people think in another way. We all wish the people of Artsakh to decide their future and final status on their own.

I am thankful to you for your activities in those days, as well as your solidarity.

The next, domestic challenge took place in July, this year, resulted by the acts of the clandestine group that attacked the police patrol regiment and took hostages. I have already given a precise assessment over this incident. I also gave a precise assessment over the activities of the journalists and the force used against them. Though some try to find something else in my assessment and say that the President advocates to forget. But I think it is clear for at least 95% in what sense I used that word.



I am deeply convinced that in Armenia issues will not be solved by violence, and this is a provision over which we must reach a national consensus as well. Often happens so that a word paves the way for violence. Hence, we must be free and righteous, at the same time moderate in our speech.



Of course, I am regularly informed that Armenian media outlets seek practical tools of self-regulation to address this issue. Insulting, labeling, disseminating fraud are unacceptable.

Today we witness that false news have become a challenge even for the most developed democratic societies. Overseeing the diverse and decentralized media landscape of our times is merely impossible.

I never think of overseeing the media arena. I expect free, independent and responsible work.

I expect you to come up with self-regulatory initiatives, in order to be able to distinguish between black and white. I am ready to support you without intervening in your agenda or forcing upon you anything.

We are heading to the parliamentary elections of 2017. In one of my recent speeches I stressed that we need ideal elections and a National Assembly formed based on that ideal election.

I expect you to assume similar responsibility in your mission during that process. I expect you to be not only free and independent, but, as we always mention, really impartial and fair, avoiding becoming an election campaign tool.

Dear friends,

Saying goodbye to the passing year 2016, I congratulate you on the coming New Year and Easter holidays. I wish you good health and happiness, and prosperity and peace to your families. I wish new creative initiatives in your professional sphere, and what is most important, I wish you to be in peace first of all within yourself. This is one of the key preconditions”.



