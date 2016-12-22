2017 will be turning point for development of Armenian-Iranian relations – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The results of the meeting of Armenian and Iranian Presidents, Serzh Sargsyan and Hassan Rouhani, allow us to predict that 2017 year will be a turning point in terms of the development of Armenian-Iranian relations, Vice President of the Armenian parliament, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party.

“The visit of the Iranian President to Armenia was rather productive. We have only positive expectations in terms of deepening economic relations, increasing investments, as well as in terms of political dialogue. The potential of Armenian-Iranian cooperation is quite large in all the domains. The results of the meeting allow us to say that 2017 year will be a turning point in terms of the development of Armenian-Iranian relations”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.

Acording to him, the visit of the Iranian President to Armenia and the agreements reached with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan are of key importance, particularly considering the fact that Iran, unlike the other our neighbor Turkey, has a balanced stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “We positively assess Iran’s approach to Karabakh-Azerbaijan process and we attach great importance to Iran’s efforts aimed at strengthening regional peace”, Sharmazanov said.