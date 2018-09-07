Мать стоя покормила ребенка посреди электрички и пожаловалась на пассажиров
Британка Кейт Хитченс (Kate Hitchens) пожаловалась на равнодушие пассажиров, которые не уступили ей место в общественном транспорте. Свою историю она опубликовала в Instagram, сопроводив ее селфи с ребенком.
On my way home from London on a packed commuter train and this is what I faced. What has the world come to that a mother has to stand up on a moving train breast feeding a wriggling and writhing 6 month old, 20lb baby?! The point here isn't just that I found it difficult because I was nursing (although that was bloody difficult!), but that not one person offered a mother carrying a small child a seat for around half an hour, or 3 stops! I could have asked, but I didn't. I felt silly. I shouldn't have to ask. Maybe some people didn't see. I know for a fact some did; they made eye contact and actually smiled at me. I was thinking stop smiling and offer me your seat please! One lady looked up from her book and immediately offered me her seat, another lady then sat in it and when the lovely lady said 'Oh excuse me I actually gave up my seat so this lady with a baby could sit down' the sitting lady shrugged, plugged her earphones in and closed her eyes! I like to think that she needed that seat more than me, perhaps she was newly pregnant and in that early exhaustion period, perhaps she was knackered after a day at work, perhaps she was ill. Or perhaps she was just a twat. I hope not. I can somewhat understand not offering your seat to someone elderly; perhaps they might be offended you think they look old! I can understand not offering your seat to someone you suspect might be pregnant; maybe it's just their time of the month or perhaps they are just naturaly curvy and they aren't pregnant; perhaps you worry you might offend them. I cannot get my head around not offering a parent with a child a seat. Next time you see someone with a child on a train - if you're able bodied and fit and healthy please offer your seat to them!
Со слов 32-летней Хитченс, она была вынуждена полчаса кормить своего ребенка грудью, стоя в переполненном вагоне электрички, так как никто не предложил ей сесть. Британка заявила, в этой ситуации она почувствовала себя глупо.
«Я не должна была просить. Может быть, часть людей не заметили. Я точно знаю, что некоторые видели, они смотрели мне в глаза и улыбались. Я думала: "Хватит улыбаться, предложи мне свое место, пожалуйста!"», — рассказала Хитченс в подписи к опубликованному снимку.
Хитченс сообщила, что одна женщина встала и предложила ей место, но это сиденье тут же заняла другая пассажирка. На пояснение, что уступка была сделана женщине с ребенком, женщина пожала плечами, закрыла глаза и погрузилась в прослушивание музыки.
Британка отметила, что не держит зла на занявшую ее место пассажирку. «Мне хочется думать, что ей это место было нужнее, чем мне», — сказала Хитченс.
