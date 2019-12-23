Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Turkey’s Erdogan may visit Georgia in spring 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Georgia in spring 2020, Georgian Ambassador to Turkey Giorgi Janjgava said.

In February 2020 the session of the Council on strategic cooperation between Georgia and Turkey will be held in Ankara.

“We agreed with the Turkish side that the Turkish-Georgian Strategic Cooperation Council will hold a meeting in February, and thereafter already in May President Erdogan will visit Georgia. Talks are underway”, he said.

On December 23 the Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministers are holding their already 8th meeting in Tbilisi.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




