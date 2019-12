Joint session of Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh has kicked off in Yerevan, Artsakh presidential advisor Davit Babayan told Armenpress.

Babayan said the session is attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, as well as members of the two Security Councils.

