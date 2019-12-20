Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicked off in St. Petersburg on December 20.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is also participating in the session.

The session agenda includes issues relating to the Eurasian integration, common labor market, energy, etc.

The session is attended by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

