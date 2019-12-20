Pashinyan selects two new deputy heads of NSS
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Robert Bazikyan and Samvel Hayrapetyan have been appointed as deputy heads of the National Security Service. Both are career officers from the system.
The appointment was formalized today as President Armen Sarkissian signed the decrees at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
