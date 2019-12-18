Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Artsakh election commission member Sergey Melkumyan resigns

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Melkumyan, a member of the Artsakh’s Central Election Commission, has resigned.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the resignation and formally dismissed Melkumyan from office, the Sahakyan Administration said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




