Artsakh election commission member Sergey Melkumyan resigns
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Melkumyan, a member of the Artsakh’s Central Election Commission, has resigned.
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the resignation and formally dismissed Melkumyan from office, the Sahakyan Administration said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 16:31 Russian MP considers military balance a guarantee for peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 16:25 Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement
- 16:01 EBRD Board of Directors approves Armenia’s candidacy for holding the annual meeting in Yerevan
- 15:06 Tech ministry seeks to include Armenia in YouTube Partner Program
- 14:14 Other leaders would do everything to reach level of support of Armenian PM, says American expert
- 13:51 Construction works of Engineering City to launch in Armenia in 2020
- 13:40 Nearly 45 technological companies opened by Diaspora-Armenians in Armenia with tax privileges
- 13:26 Lebanese Zartonk daily congratulates ARMENPRESS on 101st anniversary of foundation
- 13:08 Armenia to double military industry spending
- 12:01 Artsakh election commission member Sergey Melkumyan resigns
- 11:49 Armenian President congratulates Emir of Qatar on national day
- 11:10 Anna Hakobyan felicitates ARMENPRESS on 101st anniversary of founding
- 10:40 Creative Armenia and Ucom announce two winners of First Page screenwriting challenge
- 10:05 Azerbaijani military targets Armenia civilian settlements in cross-border small arms shooting
- 09:59 Dutch Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA days after House of Representatives’ approval
- 09:34 Road condition update
- 09:06 European Stocks - 17-12-19
- 09:05 US stocks up - 17-12-19
- 09:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-12-19
- 09:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-12-19
- 09:02 Oil Prices Up - 17-12-19
- 09:00 ARMENPRESS enters a new century: the news agency marks 101st anniversary of establishment
- 12.17-23:22 Armenian civilian settlements come under Azerbaijani cross-border military gunfire
- 12.17-20:23 U.S Department of State responds to recognition of Armenian Genocide by Senate
- 12.17-19:42 Artsakh’s President receives Armenian parliamentary delegation
15:35, 12.12.2019
Viewed 3359 times Sessions of EuroNest PA committees to be held in Armenia in 2020
22:30, 12.12.2019
Viewed 3197 times U.S. Senate Unanimously Recognizes Armenian Genocide
15:58, 12.11.2019
Viewed 2811 times BREAKING: Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
14:51, 12.14.2019
Viewed 2252 times Nearly 900 Syrian refugees returned to homeland in past few days
11:59, 12.16.2019
Viewed 2030 times Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline enters into Armenia’s aviation market