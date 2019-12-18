Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Dutch Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA days after House of Representatives’ approval

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Days after an approval from the House of Representatives, the Senate of the Netherlands too ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands said.

The Dutch House of Representatives had ratified the Armenia-EU CEPA on December 12. Both houses of the Dutch parliament passed the ratification without debates and unanimously.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




