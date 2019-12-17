Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Artsakh’s President receives Armenian parliamentary delegation

Artsakh’s President receives Armenian parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met with the delegation of the Armenian parliamentarian headed by National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan on December 17/

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Artsakh President’s Office, various issues on the cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian states in diverse spheres were discussed during the meeting.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration