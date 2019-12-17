Artsakh’s President receives Armenian parliamentary delegation
19:42, 17 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met with the delegation of the Armenian parliamentarian headed by National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan on December 17/
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Artsakh President’s Office, various issues on the cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian states in diverse spheres were discussed during the meeting.
