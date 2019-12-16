Armenian President meets with Minister of Transport and Communications of Qatar

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the working visit to Qatar President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Minister of Transport and Communications of Qatar Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti in Doha, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Issues referring to the development of relations between Armenia and Qatar in the spheres of high technologies and telecommunications were discussed during the meeting. President Sarkissian noted that both Armenia and Qatar, being small countries, attach great importance to the development of technologies and there is great potential for cooperation in this sphere.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the opportunities and directions of partnership.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan