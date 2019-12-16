Armenia is of strategic importance – Dutch MFA on opening Embassy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The justification of opening an Embassy of the Netherlands to Armenia has been published at the website of the Dutch foreign ministry, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan said on Facebook.

“Armenia is sandwiched between Russia, Turkey and Iran and is therefore of strategic importance. Since the so-called "velvet revolution" in April 2018, the new government has been modernizing the country and fighting corruption. The Netherlands can support this process. Armenia is currently the only country in that region where the Netherlands has no embassy. The House of Representatives also wants an embassy in Yerevan”, stated in the justification.

On December 5 the Parliament of the Netherlands almost unanimously adopted the amendment to the Dutch foreign ministry’s 2020 budget according to which necessary funds will be provided for opening an embassy of the Netherlands in Yerevan. The 4 coalition parties of the parliament of the Netherlands suggested the leadership of the country to provide the foreign ministry 2 million Euros for opening an Embassy in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan