LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $1767.00, copper price up by 0.16% to $6119.00, lead price up by 0.78% to $1932.00, nickel price up by 1.61% to $13860.00, tin price down by 1.58% to $17100.00, zinc price up by 0.45% to $2234.00, molybdenum price stood at $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.