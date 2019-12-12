LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 december:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.31% to $1758.00, copper price up by 0.36% to $6109.00, lead price up by 0.47% to $1917.00, nickel price up by 4.20% to $13640.00, tin price up by 0.29% to $17375.00, zinc price up by 0.09% to $2224.00, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.