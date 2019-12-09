Income collection in Yerevan increases by AMD 3 billion 236 million

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. By the instruction of the Mayor of Yerevan the cases of dumping medical wastes in undetermined places by medical establishments were considered. During the working meeting the Mayor was reported that 21 violations had been revealed as a result of inspections and administrative cases were initiated, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality.

Proper organization of building sites and sanitary norms are required by the decision of the Council of Elders of Yerevan. The Mayor of the capital instructed to ensure keeping determined norms. Hayk Marutyan also instructed to strengthen the control and forbid movement of trucks with open backs transporting building materials in the capital.

To ensure safety of pedestrian crossings in the capital, traffic lights to be operated at pedestrians” demand are installed. Such traffic lights will be installed in 2020. By the instruction of the Mayor of the capital, the speed limit at this areas will be determined jointly with the road police.

The results of the planned incomes gathered in the period from January to November of 2019 have been summarized. The budget performance for incomes has made up 100.5 %. The actual rate of the collection has increased by AMD 3 billion 236 million in comparison with the same period of the previous year.

To ensure townspeople’s security code locks are installed on the front doors of blocks of flats in teamwork with condominiums. 218 code locks have been installed so far.