Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Armenian Parliament debates bill on ratifying visa-free agreement with China

Armenian Parliament debates bill on ratifying visa-free agreement with China

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is debating the bill to ratify the agreement on abolishing the visa regime with China.

Deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts said according to the agreement the two countries establish a visa-free regime by which the citizens of Armenia and China will be exempt from visas for up to 90 days within 180 days.     

Earlier the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs unanimously approved the issue on ratifying the agreement on abolishing the visa regime between Armenia and China.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration