Deputy PM reaffirms gas price will not increase in Armenia until April 1, 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Gas price will not increase in Armenia until April 1, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told reporters.

“I cannot say for now what will happen after April 1 because the talks are not over yet, and we have not summed up the agreements. I can confidently state one thing that there will be no change in the gas price until April 1, 2020”, the deputy PM said.

Gazprom CJSC increased the gas price supplied to Armenia from 150 USD to 165 USD starting from January 1, 2019. Following this Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the gas tariff for the domestic consumer will not increase, noting that the Armenian government will continue the talks with the Gazprom Armenia CJSC to reach a final agreement.

