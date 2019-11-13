OSCE conducts ceasefire monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On November 13, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.