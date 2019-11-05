Armenia set to become “epic travel” niche destination in 2020

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s tourism appeal continues to expand and cover broader segments. Most recently, Booking.com included the capital city of Yerevan in its Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020, then the Russian National Geographic Traveler weighed it, and the country was even labeled “A jewel of the Caucasus” by the Irish Examiner.

And now, Armenia is set to become a top destination in what travel experts call “epic travel”.

According to eTurboNews “epic travel is defined as a new segment in travel for high net-worth individuals with a desire to push the boundaries and have unique experiences. They want more than just a holiday, according to the experts, and they’re often led by emotion”.

According to the report Armenia, Eritrea, South Korea, Finland and Kazakhstan are all tipped to be the next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations for 2020 according to travel experts in this rapidly evolving travel niche.

“People are not always asking for a destination, but they’re coming to us saying ‘I saw this on Instagram, where is it? I want to go there’, it’s very much emotion-led travel”,eTurboNews quoted Steppes Travel CEO Adam Sebba as saying at the Epic Travel: The New Must-Do Luxury Experience panel discussion which took place in London.

“The style of trip epic travel clients are looking for often results in highly tailored itineraries, recces of the trip beforehand and a huge amount of nous from the travel company. People looking for one-off, epic travel experiences are also seeking an educational aspect – especially when they travel with their families – and itineraries that take a philanthropic approach”, the report says.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan