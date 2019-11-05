Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan holds meeting with Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin. The Duma Speaker is in Armenia to participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly.

During the meeting Mirzoyan said that “this is a significant event because this is the first time that an outgoing plenary session of the CSTO parliamentary Assembly is taking place in Armenia”, the parliament’s press service said.

Speaker Mirzoyan noted that the CSTO PA is one of the productive arenas for making consensus decisions and solving agenda items. He said that the Armenian delegation is actively and coherently working in the CSTO PA, is always carrying out important expert works.

Speaking about bilateral relations, Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia and Russia are strategic allies and are carrying out numerous economic projects. Speaker Mirzoyan said Armenia highly values the development of parliamentary diplomacy.

Speaker Volodin thanked Mirzoyan for the warm reception and highlighted inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as partnership in different international platforms.

He stressed that the Russian-Armenian friendly relations have deep roots. Volodin said several important agenda items will be discussed during the November 5 CSTO PA session.

