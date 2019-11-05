Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin invites Armenia’s Ararat Mirzoyan to Kazakhstan on official visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting November 4 with Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis – the lower house of the country’s parliament. Nigmatulin is in Armenia for the CSTO PA.

During the meeting Mirzoyan noted that Armenia and Kazakhstan are successfully developing cooperation in the recent period of time and stressed that Armenia is highlighting inter-parliamentary cooperation in bilateral relations.

Mirzoyan said that the Parliament of Armenia values the development of cooperation in different international parliamentary organizations. He stressed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly has become an important arena during its existence for the development and perfection of the contractual-legal framework in cooperation in the collective security sector. Mirzoyan expressed conviction that the two countries will continue making efforts to seek solutions to existing issues.

Nigmatulin highly praised the role of Kazakhstan’s Armenian community, which has big contribution in the country’s economy and culture. Nigmatulin noted that this is his first visit to Armenia and that he is impressed with the warm reception. He said he wants to tour Yerevan and go sightseeing.

Speaker Nigmatulin said that the two countries ought to strengthen cooperation also in international arenas and he attached importance to both official-format cooperation and inter-personal cooperation.

He reaffirmed his earlier invitation to Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Kazakhstan on an official trip.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan