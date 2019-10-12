Artsakh President meets with Canadian parliamentarians, political and public figures in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in capital Stepanakert with members of the delegation from Canada composed of parliamentarians, political and public figures, the President’s Office told Armenpress..

The Canadian delegation arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of the "Cooperation for Justice and Peace" conference of Artsakh friends.

A range of issues related to the Artsakh-Canada relations were discussed during the meeting.

