President’s spouse Nouneh Sarkissian attends 1st Mental Arithmetic International Olympiad in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian President Nouneh Sarkissian attended today the opening of the first Mental Arithmetic International Olympiad in Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I am happy that you are engaged in mental calculation. It is our future. I am happy that you use your brain, your intellect in fight with numbers”, Nouneh Sarkissian said, congratulating the kids and their parents. “Mental calculation helps to train the brains of children which is very important for developing the intellect of our future generation. Work with numbers expands the outlook, artistic taste, as well as world perception”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan