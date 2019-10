Kim Kardashian shares impressions from dinner held with Armenia’s President in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West, who recently visited Armenia to take part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), continues sharing her impressions, as well as photos taken in Armenia in her social accounts.

The reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram from the dinner held with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

“Dinner with President Sarkissian and his family was powerful. So many exciting things happening in Armenia”, Kim Kardashian said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan