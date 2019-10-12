Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

President of Artsakh attends opening of conference on mining industry

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today attended the opening of the "Corporate Social Responsibility in the Mining Industry" scientific-practical conference, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President underlined that mining is among the branches ensuring Artsakh's dynamic development, highlighting within this context the relevance of the topics included in the conference agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




