LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1738.50, copper price up by 0.07% to $5692.00, lead price down by 2.07% to $2133.00, nickel price up by 0.69% to $17600.00, tin price down by 0.61% to $16350.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $2293.00, molybdenum price down by 0.88% to $24978.00, cobalt price up by 2.14% to $35750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





