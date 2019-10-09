UATE CEO says WCIT Yerevan differed from previous ones with participation of new and young figures

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan says this year the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), which launched in Armenia, was attended by young and new figures. The UATE CEO considers this as a positive trend.

“It was a very fresh agenda, there were very fresh and modern people, and in this regard the WCIT Armenia greatly differed from the previous ones. The previous WCITs were attended by more mature figures, but this one was much younger in terms of participation”, he told reporters.

Talking about the unprecedented number of the participants in the WCIT 2019, Karen Vardanyan said they have tried to do so that all representatives of the Armenian IT sector were presented at the Congress. There have also been many participants from Russia, Iraq, Bangladesh and Malasia.

Talks are underway on the sidelines of the Congress for the Armenian companies directed for the cooperation. Preliminary agreements were already reached, however, Mr. Vardanyan said that it’s still early to announce about them, maybe the results of these agreements will be visible in several years.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan