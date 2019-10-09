School in Gyumri evacuated after bomb threat

GYUMRI, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The #15 public school of Gyumri has been evacuated amid a bomb threat. The local police department received the bomb threat and contacted the Ministry of Emergency Situations Shirak Department who dispatched first responders to the school.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Gyumri that law enforcement officers, first responders and local officials are working at the school.

All students and teachers staff have been evacuated.

Local rescue service head Alexan Gyuzalyan said bomb squads are now searching the building.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan