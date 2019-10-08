PM to head study of results of military exercises

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces plan to analyze the results of the recent strategic military exercises which were held from September 24 to October 5.

Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan told reporters that the study will be conducted with the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We’ve asked the prime minister to carry out a recap of results with his leadership regarding the level of readiness of the country. An important phase of studying all results and making respective conclusions is starting,” he said.

The large scale drills involved mobilization of reservists and LFX drills.

The purpose of the Armed Forces Engagement, Countering Adversary Aggression exercises was the practical testing of military engagement and combat utilization plans, training of involved forces and resources, conveying practical experience to governmental and local self-governing bodies, military command circles and mobilization resources in the direction of implementing mobilization objectives, studying and clarifying the possibilities of the involved forces, resources, mobilization bodies and harmonizing the actions of command staffs.

