4 men named suspects in criminal investigation into obstruction of journalists in egging incident

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation into the egging incident of Hayeli press club’s office.

A video was posted online on October 5 showing a group of men egging the entrance of the office of Hayeli press club. The men also hanged posters on the entrance wall and stated that they won’t allow the media outlet to operate because of an article it had published titled “Aliyev’s belated but powerful response to Pashinyan”, the Investigative Committee said in a news release.

Police launched a criminal case on Article 164 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code (obstruction of journalists’ activities). The case was forwarded to the Kentron and Nork Marash Investigative Division of the Investigative Committee for proceedings.

The 4 men have been named suspects in the case. A signature bond has been imposed as a measure of restraint.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan